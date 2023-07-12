The New York Jets signed Aaron Rodgers and, as a consequence, they will be one of the most exciting teams to watch in the 2023 season. The future Hall of Famer has a massive challenge ahead in an AFC led by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

In order to convince him, the Jets’ front office accepted almost every request by the quarterback: Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard or Billy Turner were some of those examples. Though it wasn’t publicly admitted, the list of wishes seemed to be clear.

Now, when the Jets and head coach Robert Saleh were trying to stay quiet and totally focused in the preseason, the NFL has made a shocking announcement. We’re gonna get a lot more of Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets will be on Hard Knocks

According to a report by Adam Schefter, the NFL has chosen the New York Jets as the team for HBO’s Hard Knocks in 2023. Now, they will be a lot of access for fans to watch Aaron Rodgers’ preparation.

If this is confirmed, Robert Saleh and his staff won’t be very pleased to hear they’ll be followed closely during training camp. Distractions are the one thing you don’t want and Hard Knocks could be a recipe for disaster.

“I haven’t gotten word or anything like that. I know there’s several teams that would love for ‘Hard Knocks’ to be in their building, but we’re just not one of them,” was the opinion of Robert Saleh a few weeks ago about the possible scenario.

It was really bad luck for the New York Jets as there were other three teams which could have appeared: Bears, Saints and Commanders. Those were the franchises that met the criteria: no playoffs in the last two years, no rookie head coach and an absence of at least a decade in the show.