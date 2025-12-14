Philip Rivers has made a surprising decision at 44 years old. The Hall of Fame candidate came out of retirement to sign with the Indianapolis Colts after head coach Shane Steichen lost Daniel Jones for the rest of the season due to an Achilles injury.

Despite backup Riley Leonard recovering from his knee injury, Steichen’s plan all along was to bring in Rivers in an attempt to make an epic push toward the playoffs. The Colts were the best team in the NFL just a few weeks ago with a 7–1 record, but an unexpected collapse now has them at 8–5 and currently outside the postseason.

However, if the Indianapolis Colts manage to win four consecutive games, they will be in the playoffs. That would give Philip Rivers the opportunity to win a Super Bowl, something he was never able to achieve during his legendary time with the Chargers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is Philip Rivers starting for Colts against Seahawks?

Philip Rivers is starting for the Indianapolis Colts against the Seattle Seahawks, according to a report from Ian Rapoport. In doing so, the veteran becomes the oldest player in the NFL right now. It will be Rivers’ first start since the 2020 season, when, after signing a one-year, $25 million contract, he led the Colts to the playoffs, where they were eliminated in the Wild Card round.

Can Philip Rivers still make the Hall of Fame?

Yes. Philip Rivers can still make the Hall of Fame, but by signing with the Colts, he will have to wait another five years to become eligible for Canton. This year he was already among the semifinalists, but everything has been reset.

Advertisement