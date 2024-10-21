NFL News: Aaron Rodgers’ teammate takes the blame after Jets’ loss to Steelers, Wilson

The New York Jets lost again, this time against the Pittsburgh Steelers, with Russell Wilson as the starter. After the game, one of Aaron Rodgers' wide receivers took the blame for the defeat.

The New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers suffered yet another defeat, this time falling 37-15 to the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road. In a game where the Steelers introduced Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback, the Jets found themselves unable to stop the momentum once he settled in.

However, the post-game headlines weren’t focused mostly on the Steelers‘ success. Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson took responsibility for the loss in an major admission, placing the blame squarely on his shoulders.

Wilson was open about his disappointment in himself. He pointed to a critical drop from an Aaron Rodgers pass that he believed could have changed the outcome of the game. “The way I see it, we’d win the game if I didn’t drop the ball,” Wilson said. “If I did what I was brought here to do, what I expect myself to do…we win this game. We were going to do it and I let the guys down today.”

The wide receiver didn’t hold back in admitting how much the mistake weighed on him. “I don’t take it lightly after that,” he continued. “I was the reason that we lost the game. This can’t happen. It’s a terrible play.” His frustration was evident, as Wilson understands the high expectations placed on him as one of the team’s key offensive weapons.

Aaron Rodgers on Jets’ 2-5 Struggles

Aaron Rodgers also reflected on the team’s disappointing 2-5 record after the loss. He stressed the importance of keeping morale high in the locker room and finding a way to turn things around. “We’ve got to figure it out,” Rodgers said. “We’ve got to somehow keep the belief in the locker room and start a run. You can’t win 10 in a row unless you’ve won the first one.”

Rodgers’ words point to the urgency the Jets face as they try to salvage their season. With pressure mounting and Garrett Wilson’s open admission of fault, the team knows changes need to come quickly if they hope to make a comeback in the second half of the season.