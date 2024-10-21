Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers’ teammate takes the blame after Jets’ loss to Steelers, Wilson

The New York Jets lost again, this time against the Pittsburgh Steelers, with Russell Wilson as the starter. After the game, one of Aaron Rodgers' wide receivers took the blame for the defeat.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets walks on the field after the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on October 14, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
© Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets walks on the field after the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on October 14, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

By Richard Tovar

The New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers suffered yet another defeat, this time falling 37-15 to the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road. In a game where the Steelers introduced Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback, the Jets found themselves unable to stop the momentum once he settled in.

However, the post-game headlines weren’t focused mostly on the Steelers‘ success. Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson took responsibility for the loss in an major admission, placing the blame squarely on his shoulders.

Wilson was open about his disappointment in himself. He pointed to a critical drop from an Aaron Rodgers pass that he believed could have changed the outcome of the game. “The way I see it, we’d win the game if I didn’t drop the ball,” Wilson said. “If I did what I was brought here to do, what I expect myself to do…we win this game. We were going to do it and I let the guys down today.”

Advertisement

The wide receiver didn’t hold back in admitting how much the mistake weighed on him. “I don’t take it lightly after that,” he continued. “I was the reason that we lost the game. This can’t happen. It’s a terrible play.” His frustration was evident, as Wilson understands the high expectations placed on him as one of the team’s key offensive weapons.

Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers on Jets’ 2-5 Struggles

Aaron Rodgers also reflected on the team’s disappointing 2-5 record after the loss. He stressed the importance of keeping morale high in the locker room and finding a way to turn things around. “We’ve got to figure it out,” Rodgers said. “We’ve got to somehow keep the belief in the locker room and start a run. You can’t win 10 in a row unless you’ve won the first one.”

Advertisement

Rodgers’ words point to the urgency the Jets face as they try to salvage their season. With pressure mounting and Garrett Wilson’s open admission of fault, the team knows changes need to come quickly if they hope to make a comeback in the second half of the season.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: LeBron James sends strong message to Browns fans who booed Deshaun Watson
NFL

NFL News: LeBron James sends strong message to Browns fans who booed Deshaun Watson

2024 World Series: Schedule, dates and pitchers for Dodgers vs Yankees
MLB

2024 World Series: Schedule, dates and pitchers for Dodgers vs Yankees

Former Netherlands star says Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami teammate is ‘crybaby’
Soccer

Former Netherlands star says Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami teammate is ‘crybaby’

NBA News: Anthony Davis addresses LeBron, Bronny's competitivity in Lakers' practice
NBA

NBA News: Anthony Davis addresses LeBron, Bronny's competitivity in Lakers' practice

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo