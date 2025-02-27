Andy Reid and the Chiefs must make very important decisions heading into next season after losing the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. Before the start of free agency, the first move is choosing which player to use the famous franchise tag on.

It’s important to remember that the franchise tag is a designation that allows a team to retain a player for one more season while negotiating a long-term contract or deciding whether to keep him for the near future.

In this scenario, depending on who they choose, the Kansas City Chiefs will have to offer a one-year deal with a salary based on the average of the top five salaries at that player’s position.

Which player will the Chiefs use the franchise tag on?

The Chiefs will use the franchise tag on Trey Smith, according to a report by Adam Schefter. The guard was expected to be one of the most sought-after players in free agency, but Andy Reid and Brett Veach are making this move to keep him and later negotiate a long-term contract extension.

“Chiefs have informed Pro-Bowl guard Trey Smith that he will be franchise tagged, per source. The highest-paid guard in the NFL is Philadelphia’s Landon Dickerson at $21 million per year. The franchise tag for offensive linemen, projected just under $24 million, surpasses that by a few million, making Trey Smith the highest-paid guard in football.”

