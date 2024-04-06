Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have been very active in free agency trying to win a third consecutive Super Bowl.

Two months ago, Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes won their second consecutive Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, the head coach ans team’s front office are making all the necessary moves to defend the title.

Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Isaiah Pacheco will be joined on offense by wide receiver Marquise Brown. On defense, although cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is gone, Steve Spagnuolo keeps big names like Chris Jones and Drue Tranquill.

It’s important to remember that no franchise in NFL history has won the Super Bowl in three straight years. Not even the New England Patriots led by Tom Brady.

Mike Danna will be back with the Chiefs

According to a report from NFL Network, defensive end Mike Danna will sign a three-year, $24 million contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s a crucial move to maintain him playing alongside Chris Jones.

Danna started all 20 games for the Chiefs during the 2023 season recording 6.5 sacks and 50 tackles. He was drafted in the fifth-round of the 2020 NFL Draft by Kansas City and became one of the most reliable players for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnoulo.