Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a painful loss to the Buffalo Bills, which has left them, for now, out of the playoff spots in the AFC. The favorite to win the Super Bowl, believe it or not, is currently the 8th seed in the conference with a 5-4 record and sits third in its division.

Given this situation, many experts expected some kind of move before the trade deadline, especially to strengthen the running back position. Isiah Pacheco is injured and, although Kareem Hunt has stepped up, adding a star player seemed to be the key to becoming clear championship contenders.

The name that came up the most for weeks was Breece Hall, as the player wanted to leave the Jets, and New York had already facilitated trades for teammates like Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, who went to the Colts and the Dallas Cowboys, respectively. Hall alongside Patrick Mahomes would have been a tremendous duo.

Why didn’t Breece Hall get traded to Chiefs?

Breece Hall did not get traded to the Chiefs because Kansas City decided not to accept the price the New York Jets set to let the running back go. According to a report from Connor Hughes, general manager Brett Veach was close to making the deal, but in the end, he chose not to give in.

“With Breece Hall, there was an offer on the table for a fourth-round pick for Breece Hall. I was told it was from the Kansas City Chiefs that were willing to trade for Breece Hall. The Jets were steadfast in wanting a third.”

As expected, this situation has divided opinions among the Chiefs fan base. If the team’s intention is to remain Super Bowl contenders in win-now mode this year, a third-round pick did not seem like too high a price to pay for a star running back. However, Veach set his limit at a fourth-round pick.

