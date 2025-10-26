Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have maintained an air of uncertainty around Josh Simmons. The rookie left tackle suddenly left the team to attend to a personal matter in California two weeks ago, and since then, everything has been shrouded in secrecy.

However, a report from Nate Taylor finally provides clarity on when the player might return. “Rookie left tackle Josh Simmons, the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2025 first-round draft pick, is expected to rejoin the team in a few weeks, sources told ESPN. Since the Chiefs defeated the Detroit Lions on Oct. 12, Simmons has been away from the team, missing the last two weeks of practices with a ‘family situation.’ Simmons is not expected to be available for Monday night’s game against the Washington Commanders.”

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are once again favorites to reach the Super Bowl, but if they want a deep playoff run, Simmons is a key piece. The good news is that, when many speculated that he might not return, Josh is set to rejoin Andy Reid’s team for the second half of the season.

What happened with Josh Simmons?

Josh Simmons left the Kansas City Chiefs due to a personal situation in California and has not returned. What is certain is that, at least for the game against the Commanders, the left tackle is out.

Taylor mentioned a possible timeline for one of the most important assets Patrick Mahomes will have in the coming years. “A logical time for Simmons to return to the Chiefs could be in early November during the team’s bye week.”

In the rest of the injury report for Monday Night Football, Trey Smith is listed as doubtful, and a positive note is that running back Kareem Hunt was a full participant in the last practice.