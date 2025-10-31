Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are ready to visit the Buffalo Bills in Week 9. Before the blockbuster game, the star quarterback was clear in warning that the big lesson learned in this rivalry is that the details will determine the winner.

“We have a good familiarity with this team obviously with how many times we’ve played them. The coaches and the defenses that they play. They do a good job of being game plan specific every single year. It’s just a lot of great football players that we’re going up against and we know it’s going to take our best football. That’s the biggest thing I’ve learned from this rivalry. One play here or there is going to change the outcome. You have to go out there and make it.”

At the moment, the Chiefs are once again favorites to win the Super Bowl, even though they are not the best team in their division nor in the AFC. However, with the offense at full strength following Rashee Rice’s return, they look unstoppable thanks to Mahomes in MVP form.

Are the Chiefs making a trade before NFL deadline?

The Chiefs could make a trade soon for a running back or probably a defensive tackle, according to the latest report from Albert Breer. The top name to strengthen Andy Reid’s team is Breece Hall, but everything will depend on how willing the Jets are to part with their star.

It’s important to remember that just a few days ago, the Chiefs addressed their defensive line with the return of Mike Pennel. However, general manager Brett Veach could still look for help by trading for an edge rusher.

