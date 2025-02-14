Andy Reid and Brett Veach have a huge challenge in keeping the Kansas City Chiefs as Super Bowl contenders. With the salary cap as an obstacle, the head coach and general manager must find a way to ensure the roster does not weaken for next season.

The good news for the Chiefs is that two of their three key pieces are secured with long-term contracts: Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones. However, all the uncertainty revolves around Travis Kelce and his possible retirement.

Furthermore, the loss to the Eagles showed that the supporting cast might not be enough, with many issues on the offensive line and certain defensive positions. Therefore, decisions in free agency will be crucial.

Who are Chiefs free agents for 2025 season?

The Chiefs have several players set to become free agents, especially on offense. The wide receiver position is the most concerning, with names like Hollywood Brown and DeAndre Hopkins in the mix.

While Xavier Worthy has shown star potential, Rashee Rice is still recovering from his knee injury, so Andy Reid will have to carefully consider whom to retain. In fact, reports have mentioned that the Bills are interested in signing Brown to help Josh Allen.

The other notable free agents include Nick Bolton (linebacker), Trey Smith (guard), Justin Reid (safety), Charles Omenihu (defensive lineman), Mecole Hardman (wide receiver), Kareem Hunt (running back), Josh Uche (defensive lineman), JuJu Smith-Schuster (wide receiver), Derrick Nnadi (defensive lineman), Justin Watson (wide receiver), and DJ Humphries (offensive tackle).