Travis Kelce reveals what needs to happen for him to postpone retirement with Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs’ final home game of the season at Arrowhead ended in defeat, perfectly reflecting what this campaign was like for Chiefs Kingdom. From there, many began to wonder if this might truly have been the last time fans see Travis Kelce wearing No. 87 in their stadium.

There has been much talk about the tight end’s future now that the season—unfortunately for the team—ended earlier than expected. In a recent conversation with Tony Gonzalez, Kelce reflected on what would need to happen for him to return for another year under Andy Reid.

“I think I’m still searching for those answers. I think, obviously, the way this one ended with a sour taste in my mouth, I feel motivated, but I got to make the right decision for me. I’ve got to hope that, you know, if I do want to come back, the Chiefs are willing to bring me back,” he said.

“So it’s a two-way street on that, but at the same time. Man, I am, at this point in this year, I’m just trying to finish out and give Chiefs Kingdom everything I got, and go out there and do it with some of that flair that you said I play with.”

Travis Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

He finally revealed: “I feel like I don’t know, like I still have a lot of love for this game, man. I feel like, if I came back, it’d be just to answer that flame in my heart that I still love this thing. I’ve been very fortunate to handle things on the field and off the field, to be able to set myself up and follow the footsteps of guys like Tony Gonzalez into the booth, if that’s something that I want to do.”

Kelce’s numbers this season in Kansas City

During the 2025 NFL season, Travis Kelce continued to be a focal point of the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense, recording 73 receptions for 839 yards. He managed to find the end zone 5 times, while maintaining a solid average of 11.5 yards per catch. Despite a challenging year for the team, Kelce’s consistent production allowed him to remain one of the top-performing tight ends in the league.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The tight end’s season finale

Travis Kelce will wrap up his 2025 campaign with a high-stakes Week 18 matchup against the Raiders in Las Vegas, looking to finish the year on a high note. Despite the Chiefs‘ struggles this season, Kelce’s elite play has been recognized once again, as he was voted to his 11th consecutive Pro Bowl.

After leading all players in fan voting for the second straight year, the veteran tight end continues to cement his legacy as one of the most dominant and popular figures in NFL history.