Trending topics:
nfl

Chiefs could lose Andy Reid’s coach for 2026 season in shocking move to NFC East team

The Kansas City Chiefs could lose another key piece for Andy Reid ahead of the 2026 NFL season. Surprisingly, many members of the coaching staff are being interviewed, with a strong possibility of departing.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for an offseason with many changes. Andy Reid knows it is very likely that he will lose several members of his coaching staff, despite the team failing to qualify for the playoffs.

One of the most coveted names on the market is Matt Nagy, who has scheduled interviews in his pursuit to become head coach of teams such as the Tennessee Titans, the Arizona Cardinals, and the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, as the days go by, more personnel are receiving opportunities to upgrade their roles elsewhere. Undoubtedly, this could compromise Reid’s chances of winning next year, but in the NFL, change is inevitable.

Advertisement

Did Chiefs fire their head coach?

No. The Chiefs did not fire their head coach, Andy Reid, and the legend is expected to return for the 2026 season. However, it has been revealed that a member of his staff could be headed to the NFC East.

Is Andy Reid’s coach leaving the Chiefs?

Joe Cullen, one of Andy Reid’s coaches, could leave the Kansas City Chiefs to sign with the Washington Commanders. Dan Quinn is searching for a defensive coordinator, and according to a report by Mike Garafolo, Cullen is a leading candidate.

Advertisement
Andy Reid officially confirms if head coach will leave Chiefs in 2026 for another team or retirement

see also

Andy Reid officially confirms if head coach will leave Chiefs in 2026 for another team or retirement

“The Commanders have interviewed Chiefs DL coach Joe Cullen for their vacant defensive coordinator job, source said. He is a long-time D-line guru and was previously the Jaguars DC.”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Andy Reid confirms if he’s leaving Chiefs for another team in 2026 season with clear message
NFL

Andy Reid confirms if he’s leaving Chiefs for another team in 2026 season with clear message

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce reveals the factor that could keep him playing amid retirement rumors
NFL

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce reveals the factor that could keep him playing amid retirement rumors

Chiefs might reportedly lose Andy Reid’s coach prospect to Ravens
NFL

Chiefs might reportedly lose Andy Reid’s coach prospect to Ravens

Inter Miami confirm new Argentine teammate for Lionel Messi to replace Sergio Busquets
Soccer

Inter Miami confirm new Argentine teammate for Lionel Messi to replace Sergio Busquets

Better Collective Logo