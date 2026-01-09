The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for an offseason with many changes. Andy Reid knows it is very likely that he will lose several members of his coaching staff, despite the team failing to qualify for the playoffs.

One of the most coveted names on the market is Matt Nagy, who has scheduled interviews in his pursuit to become head coach of teams such as the Tennessee Titans, the Arizona Cardinals, and the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, as the days go by, more personnel are receiving opportunities to upgrade their roles elsewhere. Undoubtedly, this could compromise Reid’s chances of winning next year, but in the NFL, change is inevitable.

Did Chiefs fire their head coach?

No. The Chiefs did not fire their head coach, Andy Reid, and the legend is expected to return for the 2026 season. However, it has been revealed that a member of his staff could be headed to the NFC East.

Is Andy Reid’s coach leaving the Chiefs?

Joe Cullen, one of Andy Reid’s coaches, could leave the Kansas City Chiefs to sign with the Washington Commanders. Dan Quinn is searching for a defensive coordinator, and according to a report by Mike Garafolo, Cullen is a leading candidate.

“The Commanders have interviewed Chiefs DL coach Joe Cullen for their vacant defensive coordinator job, source said. He is a long-time D-line guru and was previously the Jaguars DC.”