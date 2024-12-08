Trending topics:
NFL News: Andy Reid makes biggest decision of the year to win another Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs

Andy Reid is ready to make the move which could change the entire season for the Kansas City Chiefs. Massive news for Patrick Mahomes.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid had to make a final decision about who would be the starting left tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, the call is in. According to many reports, D.J. Humphries will start against the Los Angeles Chargers to protect the blindside of Patrick Mahomes.

Throughout the season, this position has been the Achilles’ heal for the team. Reid has tried many combinations with names like Kingsley Suamataia or Wanya Morris. It hasn’t worked out.

Now, if Humphries can regain the level that made him a top NFL prospect with the Arizona Cardinals, the Chiefs might find the missing piece to win a third consecutive Super Bowl.

Who plays left tackle for the Chiefs?

D.J. Humphries will reportedly start at left tackle for the Chiefs against the Chargers. The 30-year old player signed with the team just two weeks ago and, with Wanya Morris’ struggles, Andy Reid couldn’t wait any longer.

In 2015, Humphries was selected by the Cardinals with the No.24 overall pick, but, injuries have been the biggest problem during his career. Last January, he suffered a torn ACL on his left knee ending his stint at Arizona.

