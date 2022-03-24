The Kansas City Chiefs just lost one of their key offensive weapons in Tyreek Hill. HC Andy Reid, however, thinks it'll be for the greater good. Check out what he said about it.

In one of the most shocking moves in recent NFL history, the Kansas City Chiefs sent Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for a massive haul of picks. That came just days after signing JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The Mike McDaniels era kicked off in a big way in South Florida. Adding the likes of Raheem Mostert, Chase Edmonds, Terron Armstead, and now Hill will sure revamp the Dolphins' pedestrian offense.

As for the Chiefs, they've now lost not only their main pass-catcher but also one of the best wideouts in recent times. At least, they now have enough cap flexibility to make more deals going forward, says Andy Reid.

NFL News: Andy Reid Breaks The Silence On The Tyreek Hill Trade

“I am happy for Tyreek, he has grown as a man and player here in Kansas City,” Reid said, per ProFootballTalk. “Myself, my staff and our organization appreciate all he did for our team. This move will also benefit the Chiefs, we now have cap space and additional draft picks to grow as a football team. I wish him well as he moves forward.”

Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach also addressed the media over Hill's situation. Per the executive, letting go of such an important player in franchise history was as difficult as it was necessary:

“It’s hard to put into words what Tyreek has meant to Chiefs Kingdom over the last six years,” Veach said. “He’s a special player, one of the best in franchise history. He’s been a large part of our success, including our Super Bowl championship run. This decision was incredibly difficult, but we felt it was a necessary move in the best interest of the team, and also for Tyreek. We wish him the best as he continues his career.”

The Dolphins now have the fastest receiving corps in the league and there will be no more room for excuses for Tua Tagovailoa. Patrick Mahomes, on the other hand, may not be pleased at all.