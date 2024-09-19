Andy Reid puts the Chiefs on notice before the long awaited matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to win their consecutive Super Bowl. They’ve looked ready for another championship run after solid victories over the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Undoubtedly, the Chiefs took advantage of the schedule with two games at home with extra days of rest between them. Now, the next challenge is their first matchup on the road.

So, in one of the most anticipated games in the NFL for Week 3, Patrick Mahomes will face Kirk Cousins after the Atlanta Falcons delivered a tremendous comeback at Philadelphia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Chiefs play against the Falcons?

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday September 22 at 8:20 PM (ET). Before the long awaited matchup on Sunday Night Football, Andy Reid warned his players about what they should expect playing at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

“Looking forward to the challenge of playing the Falcons. That’s a great environment down there at their stadium. Raheem (Morris) has done a heck of a job with that group which was obvious last Monday Night (Philadelphia). They’ve got great coordinators and coaches and they’ve got good players on top of that. I know our guys are looking to the challenge of playing a good football team like this.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid confirms Chiefs might lose star player for rest of the season with big injury

Do the Falcons play the Chiefs in 2024?

Considering this is the first road game for the Chiefs in 2024, Andy Reid made clear that they’re getting ready for a very complicated environment at Atlanta especially with all the crowd noise.

Advertisement

“Whatever we did before, doesn’t matter right now. It’s a loud venue. So, you got to be able to handle the noise. You have to come in with the right attitude. We try to keep it as consistent as we can with the travel part and times for meetings. Every game is a challenge in itself.”

Advertisement