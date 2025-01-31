Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs will have a huge challenge trying to stop Saquon Barkley in the Super Bowl. However, the head coach warned his team that the Eagles are much more than just the star running back.

“He is a great player. Potential future Hall of Famer. He’s been a great adition for them. He was tremendous in New York. He had a great year this year with the Eagles. So, he’s helped them, especially in the running game, but he can also catch the ball. They’ve got a quarterback that can throw the ball, two wide receivers out there that are tremendous and a couple of tight ends too. They’re fully loaded on the offensive side.”

It’s important to remember that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35 two years ago in an epic Super Bowl that was decided in the final seconds. For many experts, the big difference now is that Barkley will be on the field.

Can the Chiefs win the Super Bowl?

The Chiefs are favorites to win the Super Bowl against the Eagles in New Orleans. Despite this fact, Andy Reid maintains his cautious stance, pointing out that there can be no overconfidence against such a powerful opponent like Philadelphia.

“Looking forward to the challenge of playing the Eagles. Heck of a football team. Very well run from ownership on down through. Nick (Sirianni) has donde a heck of a job there with the football team. Howie Roseman bringing the players in that they have. They’re very talented. Well coached and very talented.”

