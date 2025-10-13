NFL News: Baker Mayfield turns heads with candid admission about key losses on Bucs’ offense

Six weeks into the NFL season, the NFC South has a clear frontrunner — Baker Mayfield’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Led by head coach Todd Bowles, the Bucs made a statement by taking down the 49ers, improving their record to 5-1 and establishing themselves as one of the league’s toughest teams so far.

This impressive run becomes even more remarkable considering this team has been dealing with multiple key injuries on offense. Stars Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Bucky Irving have all missed time, and the latest blow came with Egbuka going down during the game against San Francisco. With so many weapons sidelined, Mayfield has been forced to rely on other options to keep the offense moving.

Speaking to the media after Tampa Bay’s 30–19 win over San Francisco, Mayfield addressed the team’s injury struggles on offense and made it clear he has full confidence in anyone who steps onto the field. The quarterback praised his teammates’ readiness and resilience, emphasizing that every player is expected to step up when their number is called.

“I truly, genuinely trust the guys that are in there,” he said, via the team’s website. “They’re ready. We talk throughout the week. Guys are on the same page. I trust these guys, even though some of them may not have played a whole lot of ball, but when we’re on the same page, good things happen.

Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after his rushing touchdown.

“You don’t have to have the perfect play when all your guys are fighting for each other and on the same page and that’s an example of that. Defense played great, special teams as well, and so it’s complementary football.”

Major offensive losses

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offense is navigating a significant wave of injuries, with multiple key starters sidelined. Both star wide receiver Mike Evans (hamstring) and fellow top pass-catcher Chris Godwin (fibula) were inactive for Sunday’s game, dealing a major blow to the receiving corps.

Adding to the concerns, running back Bucky Irving remains out of the lineup with a foot/shoulder injury, forcing the team to rely heavily on its depth at all three skill positions.

The great level of Mayfield

Mayfield is no longer just a feel-good story; the Buccaneers quarterback has officially entered the MVP conversation. Against the formidable 49ers defense—and playing without his top receiving weapons—Mayfield delivered a sensational performance, highlighted by a miraculous third-down scramble and a 45-yard touchdown strike.

With Tampa Bay moving to 5-1, Baker Mayfield’s clutch play and remarkable efficiency have made him a legitimate front-runner for the league’s top individual honor.

