Kyle Shanahan reveals the two most dangerous QBs the 49ers will face this season

Kyle Shanahan knows the San Francisco 49ers still have much to prove for the rest of the season, but he is aware that two upcoming games could be more complicated than normal, particularly because Baker Mayfield is one of two dangerous quarterbacks they must face.

First, they play the Buccaneers this Sunday, October 13th. After that, they will face another quarterback playing at an “MVP level,” according to Shanahan, in Matthew Stafford during Week 10, despite having already won one game against him this season.

“Kyle Shanahan said that Matthew Stafford and Baker Mayfield are ‘without a doubt’ the two best QBs on the 49ers’ schedule — both playing at MVP levels,” reported David Lombardi on X regarding a recent declaration from the head coach.

While they have already played and won against the Rams, it is important to note that the previous contest was extremely tight for the 49ers, and they will have to play them again at SoFi Stadium, which could mean another difficult game.

Less Problematic Schedule for the 49ers

This season, the 49ers definitely have a much less challenging schedule compared to previous years; they will not play the Ravens or the Chiefs, nor the dangerous Chargers.

Despite the schedule, the 49ers have yet to win a single game by a margin of 10 points or more; all of their victories have been by minimal margins. Similarly, their only defeat of the season against the Jaguars was also a complicated and close affair.