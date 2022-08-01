With Deshaun Watson receiving a six-game suspension, the Cleveland Browns will probably have to lay on Jacoby Brissett to start the 2022 NFL season. Unsurprisingly, Baker Mayfield was asked about the Panthers' first opponent this year.

Curiously, Cleveland could face a familar face that weekend if Baker Mayfield ends up winning the job in Carolina. They have a lot of history together, but it didn't end well. Mayfield's days with the Browns looked numbered for months, yet he wasn't traded until July.

With Watson unavailable for the beginning of the season, it's fair to wonder whether the team didn't make a mistake by burning all its bridges with Mayfield. Unsurprisingly, he was asked about the Browns' QB situation shortly after the news broke out — but he preferred to stay away from it.

Baker Mayfield not paying attention to Browns' QB situation

"Honestly, it's none of my business," Mayfield told Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. "I don't play against the other quarterback. I know that's the most cliche thing to say, but that's just the truth when it comes down to it. I'm game-planning against that defense. … So, I've got to keep getting better.

"I'm not focused on Week 1 right now. … We'll handle that when it comes, but for now, it's about getting the Panthers better and our offense continuing to get better as well."

Though it would be fair to think that the Panthers wouldn't have traded for him if they didn't want him as starter, it looks like Mayfield will have to win the job in the next few weeks. Sam Darnold failed to impress last year, but it seems that he still has a chance.