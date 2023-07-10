The NFC North will be very different this year. The Chicago Bears are poised to have a remarkable 2023 NFL season, and now Darnell Mooney has made a bold promise that will definitely excite all their fans.

This year, the Bears are really excited to face a new campaign without Aaron Rodgers in their division. The quarterback left the Green Bay Packers this offseason, and it seems like there will be more competition in the NFC North between the four teams.

As for the Chicago Bears, their fans have high expectations on what they could do this year. For this reason, Darnell Moore, wide receiver, has made a bold promise to all their fans ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Darnell Mooney hypes up all Bears fans with a bold promise

It seems like the Bears will finally have an opportunity to fight for the NFC North this year. With Aaron Rodgers and Dalvin Cook out of the division, things could be easier for Chicago in their quest.

The team has added a lot of talent this year. The wide receivers group has improved a lot with D.J. Moore’s arrival, and he’s set to make a remarkable duo alongside Darnell Mooney.

Last year, Mooney suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 12. For this reason, his mindset has completely changed, and he just made a bold promise to all Bears fans that could put some extra pressure on them.

“I’m feeling good. I’m ready to roll,” Mooney said Monday, per WGN Chicago. “There’s been some ups and downs. It’s been a trial. Some things I’ve learned — I’ve enjoyed the journey of it. I’ve enjoyed the process. I’ve learned a lot being able to sit down. You can’t really do too much. Rehabbing my ankle, especially with [safety] Eddie [Jackson], being able to talk through some life things — it’s been amazing.

“Do whatever I can do for my team,” Mooney said when asked about what he could do for Chicago, per NFL.com. “I mean, ball out, of course. Dominate. Not really on the ‘respect my name’ anymore. I’m just going out for disrespect. I’m just disrespecting everybody now. Don’t really care about respect no more. Other than that, I just want to win. Don’t really care about anything else, for real.”