The Houston Texans will have a new leader for their offense in the 2023 season. C.J. Stroud was their first draft pick this year, and they have high hopes that he will immediately contribute to their success. He’s a highly talented player, and as a testament to his knowledge of the game, he has now revealed his personal ranking of the top 5 quarterbacks in the league.

This year looks different for the Texans. After a terrible 2022 campaign, Houston secured the 2nd overall pick. It was widely known that they were targeting a quarterback, and they managed to find one of the best prospects in this class in C.J. Stroud.

It seems like the Texans have finally acquired the franchise quarterback they have been looking for a lomg time. The former Buckeyes player wants to prove himself to the entire league, but he will definitely face a lot of competition in the AFC against elite squads this year.

C.J. Stroud’s surprising current Top 5 quarterbacks in the NFL

C.J. Stroud’s profile convinced the Texans during the 2022 NFL Draft. Despite having the lowest grade for a quarterback on the cognitive test, the former Ohio State player was selected by Houston to lead their offense this year.

During the OTAs, C.J. Stroud has surprised everybody. According to reports, he has understood very well Houston’s playbook, proving that he could be that franchise quarterback the organization has waited for a long time.

The 21-year-old player knows that he will have to face a lot of elite quarterbacks to succeed. Now, C.J. Stroud has named his top 5 players at his position currently playing in the NFL, and his order has brought a lot of controversy among fans.

During an interview for Caps Off Podcast, Stroud revealed who he thinks are the best quarterbacks in the league. “Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and Justin Fields,” the Houston Texans player said. He added that he “also likes Lamar (Jackson) too.”