Things are changing for the Green Bay Packers ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Not only because Aaron Rodgers is gone, but also because they’ll see one of their former players helping Justin Fields at division rivals Chicago Bears.

The Packers used to be in control of the NFC North for many years, but they lost that dominance last year. With the veteran quarterback no longer at Lambeau Field, it could be even harder for them to get back to the top.

On the other hand, the Bears are hoping to leave behind countless disappointing seasons. The team has been making moves to build around its young quarterback, recently landing a former Packer.

Bears reportedly sign TE Marcedes Lewis

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Chicago Bears are finalizing a deal with tight end Marcedes Lewis. The 39-year-old is entering his 18th NFL season, a record for a player in his position.

Lewis hit the open market after running out of contract in Green Bay, where he spent the last five seasons. “When guys need to play and need the snaps, when (veterans) are out there, other guys aren’t,” Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said when asked why it was best not to bring him back, via Ryan Wood.