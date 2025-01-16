Ben Roethlisberger has become one of the most critical voices about what is happening with the Steelers after another painful playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The legend, who won the Super Bowl twice with the team, has become one of the best analysts on the current state of the franchise through his famous podcast Footbahlin.

Now, as the Pittsburgh Steelers face major decisions regarding Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, Big Ben pointed out that Mike Tomlin cannot shy away from responsibility after eight years without securing a single playoff victory.

What did Ben Roethlisberger say about Mike Tomlin?

Ben Roethlisberger said that Mike Tomlin’s recent failure cannot be justified by claiming he wasn’t given a competitive roster. The former quarterback stated that the head coach has significant influence in deciding how to build the offense and defense alongside general manager Omar Khan.

“You can say what you want. I know Omar Khan is the general manager here. Mike Tomlin makes decisions. Now, at the end of the day, Mr. Rooney might end up saying and he could veto things obviously. If he chooses to. But Mike Tomlin has decisions and makes most of the decisions in Pittsburgh. He can say he doesn’t and this, that and the other. We all know that he’s got a lot of pull. He’s been here for 18 years. You wouldn’t be here that long if you didn’t have pull and say.”

