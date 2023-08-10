Ben Roethlisberger is a living legend of the Pittsburgh Steelers and a respected voice. Now, the former quarterback has discussed the team’s current situation, identifying the key to their success in the 2023 NFL season.

The Steelers acknowledge Ben Roethlisberger as one of their most significant legends. Over his 18-year tenure in the NFL, the quarterback won two Super Bowls with Pittsburgh, and he is undoubtedly a future Hall of Famer.

At the conclusion of the 2021 season, following several months of speculation, Big Ben chose to retire from football at the age of 39. Nevertheless, he has maintained contact with his former team, offering advice to the new players.

Ben Roethlisberger thinks the Steelers can succeed, but under one circumstance

In the history of the Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger stands as one of the finest quarterbacks the franchise has ever seen. He secured them two Vince Lombardi trophies, achieved through remarkable seasons that underscore this fact.

With his retirement, the Steelers had to select a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft. Kenny Pickett arrived with high hopes, and he had a very decent rookie season. For that reason, Big Ben thinks that he’s the key piece for the team to achieve success.

“I get asked all the time, what do I think about the Steelers this year,” Roethlisberger recently said on his podcast. “And I always answer with the defense is going to be awesome. I just, I feel that. They’ve got a lot of great players. … The key is going to be Kenny Pickett.

“Can he still continue to lead the team and grow, which I’ve heard nothing but great things about what he’s done this year so far,” Roethlisberger said of Pickett. “Audibles, changing plays, making things happen. So how will he go? What will happen when he faces a defensive coordinator that says, ‘OK, I’m not going to let you beat me this time.'”