A few years ago, the NFL lived one of the scariest moments of its history with Ryan Shazier’s injury. Despite that unfortunate situation, the former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker has revealed his intentions of playing football again.

In December 2017, the whole football world stopped for several minutes. While facing the Cincinnati Bengals, Ryan Shazier suffered a catastrophic injury after attempting to tackle Josh Malone.

The linebacker collided with the wide receiver, striking his body with his helmet, which resulted in severe spinal cord damage. Despite being advised against playing football again, Shazier is determined to give it another try.

Ryan Shazier shares his intentions of playing football again

The 2017 season was a nightmare for Ryan Shazier. The linebacker was seen as the leader of the Steelers’ defense, being a very dominant player for Pittsburgh and one of the team’s captains.

Unfortunately, his football career ended abruptly in 2017 after collapsing with Josh Malone. Doctors told him not to play again, but he insists in having one more opportunity to return.

“100 percent,” Shazier said on if he would play if doctors clear him. “If I could, right now, wake up tomorrow, and they say, ‘Hey Ryan, you’re 100 percent healthy,’ I would call coach (Mike) Tomlin, ‘Hey, I know I wouldn’t be able to play against the Ravens, but, hey, let me figure out if I can work my way back to being on the team.'”