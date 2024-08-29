Ja'Marr Chase is seeking a contract extension from the Cincinnati Bengals, but he has now made a demand that might be too aggressive for the AFC North squad.

The 2024 NFL season is about to begin, and uncertainty looms over the Cincinnati Bengals. The AFC North squad has yet to extend Ja’Marr Chase’s contract, and now his ambitious demand for a new deal has been revealed.

In just a few days, the Bengals will kick off their 2024 season. Their division is shaping up to be one of the toughest in the AFC, with Cincinnati potentially battling the Baltimore Ravens for the title.

The Bengals boast a formidable offense led by Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. However, the quarterback might not have his star wideout at the start of the campaign due to ongoing contract issues with the team.

Report: Ja’Marr Chase has an agressive demand regarding his new contract

Time is running out for the Bengals to extend Ja’Marr Chase’s contract. The wideout has refused to participate in the team’s training camp until he secures a new deal, putting the AFC North club in a tight spot.

Chase still has a year left on his rookie contract, plus the 5th-year option. However, he doesn’t want to wait another season for an extension and is demanding one now.

Cincinnati’s front office has repeatedly stated that they are working on an offer for Chase. However, the player has now made a very ambitious request as a condition to accept the club’s proposal.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Ja’Marr Chase wants to become the highest-paid wide receiver, aiming to surpass Justin Jefferson—even if it’s only by a penny.

Ja’Marr Chase took the NFL by storm as a rookie in 2021.

“My understanding is that the two sides are still discussing a long-term extension, that, if he got it, would make him either: Tied for the highest-paid receiver with Justin Jefferson, or beating Justin Jefferson by one cent, which I believe is the goal by Ja’Marr Chase,” Ian Rapoport said.

How much money is Ja’Marr Chase seeking with his contract extension?

According to Ian Rapoport, it doesn’t matter if Ja’Marr Chase seals a better deal than Justin Jefferson by just one cent, he just wants to become the highest-paid wide receiver in the entire NFL.

If this is true, the Bengals would have to offer just a little more than $140 million to Ja’Marr Chase with his new deal. However, it remains uncertain if they will be able to do so prior to the 2024 season.

