The 2023 NFL season has arrived, and all the 32 teams are expecting to have all their best players ready for the kickoff. Fortunately, the Cincinnati Bengals have received a positive update about Joe Burrow’s availability for their Week 1 game.

Joe Burrow’s arrival to the Bengals brought a fresh start for the franchise. After several seasons suffering, they are now one of the strongest teams in the entire league, and it is mostly thanks to the quarterback.

For this reason, it is crucial for Cincinnati to have their star quarterback available for every game. Fortunately, the team has received a positive update on Burrow’s health.

Bengals receive incredible update about Joe Burrow’s injury

The cincinnati Bengals will start their journey through the 2023 NFL season this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. It was uncertain if they could count with Joe Burrow due to his right calf injury, but now they have received positive news about this matter.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, ‘all signs point to’ Burrow playing in Week 1 against the AFC North team. It seems the quarterback has recovered more quickly than expected and may start the season.

With which draft pick was Joe Burrow selected?

In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals selected Joe Burrow with the 1st overall pick. He was undoubtedly the best player of that year’s class, and he intends to prove it soon with a Super Bowl victory.