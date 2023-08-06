The 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, and the Cincinnati Bengals have received some worrying news. Joe Mixon, their starting running back, has been named in a lawsuit stemming from shooting of a teenager near his house.

Back in 2017, the Bengals found a hidden gem in the second round of the NFL Draft. With the 48th overall pick, Cincinnati selected Joe Mixon, former Oklahoma running back, to bolster the team’s offense.

In six seasons with the Bengals, Mixon has rushed for 5,378 yards in 1,314 carries and 40 touchdowns. He’s also a huge menace by air, receiving 231 passes for 1,763 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Joe Mixon is named in civil lawsuit stemming from shooting of teenager

The Bengals enter the 2023 season as true contenders to win the Super Bowl LVIII. Joe Burrow’s offense is stacked with talent, and Joe Mixon appears as one of the best weapons the quarterback has in it.

Unfortunately, Mixon is facing a huge off-the-field problem that may put in jeopardy his 2023 campaign. The running back has been named in a civil lawsuit stemming from the shooting of a teenager near his house.

According to Fox 19 Now, Lamonte Brewer, boyfriend of Mixon’s sister, allegedly shot a teenage neighbor of the running back. The lawsuit names the Bengals player as the weapon and bullets used belong to him.

Brewer is being accused of using an assault rifle to shoot 11 rounds at the minor. Unfortunately, one hit the victim in his right foot. According to reports, the teen and his friends were playing Nerf wars near Mixon’s property.

The lawsuit also states that Brewer and Mixon should not “have reasonably felt that their lives were in danger,” as they were both aware that the teenagers were just playing a game.

Reports say that Mixon held a 9mm semi-automatic pistol at the time of the incident, but did not fire it. Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said the running back “did not commit a crime.”