The Cincinnati Bengals are one of the best teams in the NFL. That’s why, according to many experts, they’re the biggest threat to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Right now, those Super Bowl hopes could be in jeopardy after Joe Burrow suffered a right calf strain at training camp. Head coach Zac Taylor believes he could ready for the opener, but, nothing is certain.

Now, the Cincinnati Bengals suffered another hit on offense. A big running back could miss several weeks leaving the team with a thin margin on the roster. After the situation of Joe Burrow, bad news keep piling up.

Trayveon Williams is out for the Bengals due to injury

Trayveon Williams suffered a right ankle injury and had to be carted off the field during training camp with the Cincinnati Bengals. At the moment, as it happened with Burrow, there’s no timetable for his recovery.

It’s a massive blow on the depth chart at running back as he was the man to go just behind Joe Mixon. Now, the other names remaining are Chase Brown and Chris Evans.

Williams was drafted by the Bengals in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft from Texas A&M. A few months ago, Cincinnati gave him a new one-year contract.