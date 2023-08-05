During the last years, the Cincinnati Bengals have been one of the best teams in the NFL. That’s why, toward the 2023 season, they’re the biggest threat to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The problem is those Super Bowl chances took a massive hit after Joe Burrow suffered an injury at training camp. There’s no specific timetable for his comeback and the process could take many weeks.

However, the Bengals remain confident and keep building a great roster. Though Joe Burrow might not be ready for the opener on September 10 against the Cleveland Browns, other players might be in charge of leading the team.

Logan Wilson extends his contract with Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals confirmed Logan Wilson signed a four-year, $37.2 million contract extension. The linebacker has been one of the most important players on defense for head coach Zac Taylor.

It was a much needed move by the Bengals as Wilson was entering the final season of his rookie deal after being drafted in 2020 from Wyoming. In 2022, he was impressive racking a career high 123 tackles.

The Bengals’ front office has been very active looking for another championship run. Joe Mixon took a big pay cut and they made one of the biggest splashes signing offensive tackle Orlando Thomas Jr.