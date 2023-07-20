Right now, the Cincinnati Bengals are one of the best teams in the NFL. Thanks to the arrival of a franchise quarterback like Joe Burrow, they seem to be a contender for many years to come in an AFC led by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, the rich history of the Bengals is way much bigger than their present. Though Cincinnati have never won a Super Bowl, no one can deny a extraordinay tradition in football.

Now, in a historic announcement, the Cincinnati Bengals just confirmed their 2023 Ring of Honor inductees. A star wide receiver and an amazing quarterback will be recognized.

Chad Johnson and Boomer Esiason are 2023 Ring of Honor inductees for the Bengals

Chad Johnson and Boomer Esiason will be the 2023 Ring of Honor inductees for the Cincinnati Bengals. On September 25th, during halftime of the game against the Los Angeles Rams, they will be recognized with a special induction ceremony at Paycor Stadium.

Johnson was one of the best receivers in the NFL during his tenure with the Bengals (2001-2010). Meanwhile, Esiason led Cincinnati to Super Bowl XXIII which they lost against the San Francisco 49ers in a thriller. He was their franchise quarterback from 1984 until 1992 and came back in 97′.

Both players will join Ken Anderson, Willie Anderson, Paul Brown, Isaac Curtis, Anthony Muñoz and Ken Riley in the Bengals’ Ring of Honor. Mike Brown, the team’s president, couldn’t hide his excitement after the news.

“Boomer and Chad were both exceptional players. If you look at the statistics, Boomer has a long list of quarterback firsts here. Chad was a superb athlete who was probably the quickest receiver we have had here. They could have moments when they just carried the team by themselves. Both players are very deserving of this honor.”