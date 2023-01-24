One of the most common images after the Divisional round was a frustrated Stefon Diggs mad at his teammates for their loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. Two days after, the Buffalo Bills front office has addressed the matter.

It is never easy to lose a game, even more if it is one of the most important of the season. After the Buffalo Bills were defeated in the Divisional round by the Cincinnati Bengals, Stefon Diggs was really frustrated and now the team's front office has addressed the situation regarding the wide receiver's reactions.

The Bills couldn't live up to the expectations this 2022 season. They were the favorites to win the Super Bowl LVII according to the oddsmakers, but the Bengals had a different opinion on it and defeated them at Highmark Stadium.

During the whole game, the Bills offense struggled to penetrate the Bengals defense, which resulted in wide receiver Stefon Diggs expressing frustration with his teammates. The front office has now commented on Diggs' reactions.

Stefon Diggs' frustrations addressed by Bills GM Brandon Beane

Stefon Diggs was the main topic after the Bills were defeated by the Bengals in the Divisional round, and not for what he did on the field.

Buffalo lived a nightmare against Cincinnati last Sunday despite having home advantage. Diggs, Bills' WR1, was spotted multiple times frustrated with his teammates for their performance and the front offices has addressed the matter with a surprising statement.

"I'd rather have guys I got to cool off and just, you know, he wants to win and I can live with that versus, I've been around people that I question, are they just here for the Monday paycheck," general manager Brandon Beane said Tuesday at his season-ending news conference."Stefon Diggs has been paid very handsomely, OK? He could say, 'Man I'm good, I'm set. I can take my private jet, so I can do whatever I want.' He wants to win and so he wears his emotions on his sleeve, but that's what makes him really, really good. That's who Steph was coming out.

"I'm an emotional guy too and if I was losing out there, sometimes I probably think I'd be worse than Steph so does that answer it?"

Diggs was caught on camera angry with Josh Allen, the team's quarterback, for not throwing him the ball correctly. Both players are going to return with Buffalo in 2023, so this offseason they must work on their chemistry in order to solve their problems and fight for the Super Bowl LVIII.