Josh Allen tried to clarify a very controversial situation about his relationship with Stefon Diggs after the wide receiver left the Buffalo Bills.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills look like a Super Bowl contender after three consecutive wins over the Cardinals, Dolphins and Jaguars. Although Stefon Diggs left the team and signed with the Texans, the offense hasn’t missed him.

The star quarterback has been sensational distributing the ball to a lot of players such as Khalil Shakir, Dalton Kincaid, Keon Coleman or Mack Hollins. Of course, James Cook is a key factor with tremendous performances in the running game.

Now, as the Bills seem ready to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, one story keeps making headlines in the NFL. It’s Allen’s relationship with Diggs.

What happened between Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs?

A few days ago, after an impressive win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Josh Allen made a statement which was interpreted by many experts as a subtle shot at Stefon Diggs.

“That’s the beauty of it when guys get to buy into this and really understand like I may not get the ball four or five times thrown to me a game but the one or two times I do, I’m going to have opportunities to be in the end zone. It’s a fun and wonderful thing when you got a bunch of guys that don’t care about the stats, they don’t care about the touchdowns.”

Josh Allen sends special message to Stefon Diggs

When those words became a big topic in the NFL, Josh Allen decided to speak again in order to set the record straight about what he truly meant. No hard feelings with Stefon Diggs.

“I know there’s a lot of people talking out there, again, I’m not trying to tear down anybody. I’ve loved everybody that I’ve played with, and you don’t have to tear other people down to build each other up. And we’re building each other up right now and that’s all we’re trying to do and trying to stay together as a team. We’re really caring about each other and everybody in this building’s got that feeling.”

So, to avoid any further controversy, the star quarterback sent a clear message to his wide receiver. That statement was not meant to hurt him in any way as Allen was just trying to emphasize the Bills’ current situation.

“You know what I mean. You know what I mean. Whether it’s former players and yeah, again, I love 14 (Diggs). I still do. But everyone wants to keep making this thing a thing. We’re so focused on what’s going on inside of our building and that’s the only thing we’re caring about right now.”

