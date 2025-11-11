In a late effort to provide much-needed help for Josh Allen in the 2025 NFL season, the Buffalo Bills are reportedly signing a three-time Super Bowl champion with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes on the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Monday, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that wide receiver Mecole Hardman is joining the Bills’ practice squad. While far from a blockbuster signing, it’s still an intriguing addition for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

Hardman, 27, comes from a brief stint with the Green Bay Packers, who cut him from their practice squad in September. Now, the veteran wideout appears to have a legitimate chance at an active roster spot as the Bills‘ current WR room has so far failed to make Allen’s job easier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hardman’s experience with Reid, Mahomes’ Chiefs

Hardman brings to Buffalo plenty of playoff experience from his time in Kansas City, where he was part of the franchise’s three Super Bowl victories during the Reid and Mahomes era.

Mecole Hardman celebrates with Patrick Mahomes after scoring the game-winning TD in Super Bowl LVIII.

Advertisement

In six years with the Chiefs, Hardman caught 178 passes for 2,302 yards with 16 touchdowns, adding 26 carries for 190 yards with 3 rushing scores in 80 regular season appearances (28 starts). In 14 playoff games (4 starts), he recorded 27 receptions for 288 yards and three touchdowns—including the game-winning TD catch from a Mahomes pass in Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Travis Kelce slams Chiefs’ home-field advantage talk before game against Broncos

Hardman mostly served as a return specialist during his time with the Chiefs, but also proved useful in Reid’s system to provide Mahomes with another alternative for the passing game.

Advertisement

The Bills’ WR situation in 2025

Perhaps Allen could use that since the Bills’ situation at WR has been complicated, to say the least. The quarterback hasn’t been the problem, as he boasts 2,139 yards for 15 touchdowns and five interceptions for a 61.6 QBR this year.

But he’s had to spread the ball around, lacking a dependable WR1 like most Super Bowl contenders tend to have. Khalil Shakir, who leads the Bills’ wide receivers with 457 receiving yards for three touchdowns (tied in TDs with Keon Coleman), ranks 41st among NFL wide receivers in total yards this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Allen, Bills may be running the ball too much

This situation has forced the Bills to lean more on the running game, finding great success there. James Cooked has excelled in that area with 920 rushing yards for 7 touchdowns, with Buffalo leading the NFL at 153.2 yards per game.

Allen is know for using his legs, but the fact that he rushed for 311 yards and seven touchdowns this season also reflects how much he’s had to get things done by himself due to the team’s reality at WR.

Advertisement

The Bills didn’t seize on the trade deadline to try and make a significant upgrade at the position, but the arrival of Hardman might be a late attempt to make up for their previous lack of actions. His presence already paid off for Reid and Mahomes in Kansas City. Only time will tell how this plays out for Buffalo now.