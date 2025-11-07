Chiefs give great news to Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid about a fan favorite return to Kansas City

The Kansas City Chiefs are not having their best season. If the NFL ended today, Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid would be out of the postseason. However, as they are resting and reassessing during their bye week, the team announced a return to the fan favorite on Christmas Day.

First of, Chirstmas Day at Arrowhead is always a beloved thing. This year, they will host divisional rivals Denver Broncos (8-2) and the team announced that this will mark the return of a fan favorite.

In the words of Chiefs president Mark Donovan, “It’s exciting to once again be part of the NFL’s Christmas Day lineup and to celebrate this special time of year with our fans. With the return of Kingdom’s Greetings and a full slate of marquee matchups across November and December, we’re proud to create experiences that bring our community together and showcase the spirit of Chiefs Kingdom.”

Kingdom Greetings is something every Chiefs fan loves

The immersive holiday pop-up bar will run from November 28 all the way through December 28. It will open from Thursdays to Sundays weekly in a 5:00pm to 11:00pm schedule.

Kingdom’s Greetings pop-up bar at Arrowhead

The goal of Kingdom’s Greetings is to “make the world’s loudest stadium transform into a cozy winter wonderland by making spirits bright with Santa-approved food and drinks in souvenir cups, festive photo opportunities, and scenic views.” If you are near Arrowhead and have 21 or more years of age, be sure to visit a one-of-a-kind experience.

Kingdom’s Greetings must bring good vibes for the Chiefs

With a 5-4 record, the Chiefs are third in the AFC West below the Broncos and Chargers (6-3). In the AFC, the Chiefs are eighth so they are just one position below a playoff berth.

Hence, the Chiefs really don’t have much room for error. Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are not used to be in this position. Hence, it will be a new thing to see them play with this pressure on their shoulders.