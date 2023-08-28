The Cleveland Browns are preparing everything for their 2023 NFL season, including their roster. Unfortunately, they have released several players, and now they have cut an offensive lineman just two hours after wishing him a happy birthday.

With just 10 days left until kickoff, all 32 teams are making several roster changes to narrow it down to a 53-man list. Many players will need to find new landing spots, while unfortunately, some won’t return to football again.

As for the Browns, they face a challenging season. They have three very competitive teams in the AFC North, and they will try to earn a spot in the playoffs after not being able to succeed recently.

Browns wish happy birthday to an offensive lineman just to release him three hours later

It is necessary to have tact when it comes to releasing a player, as being let go can be difficult for anybody. Unfortunately, the Browns didn’t quite grasp the assignment and cut a player just three hours after wishing him a happy birthday.

Cleveland wished offensive lineman Michael Dunn a happy 29th birthday this morning on X, formerly known as Twitter. Two hours later, the team informed that he was going to be released prior to the beginning of the season.

This situation happened to another player earlier this offseason. On July 28, the Packers wished LB Jonathan Garvin a happy 24th birthday, and then they cut him three hours later.