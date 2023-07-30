The 2023 NFL season hasn’t even started, and the Cleveland Browns are already having problems. A video emerged, revealing a massive fight that broke out at the start of their training camp, with cameras capturing Deshaun Watson wisely walking away from the altercation.

With the 2023 campaign just around the corner, players have already reported to the training camps. They must prove they are good enough to make it to the 53-man roster, making every practice crucial for their chances.

However, training camps can be rough for some players. Tension is a common denominator in every practice, and in this case, the Browns have shown that they are not getting along so well nowadays.

Video: Deshaun Watson escapes from a huge fight during Browns’ practice

The Browns have not been a very successful franchise recently. They have really struggled to compete, but the team’s front office is trying its best to build a remarkable squad to be able to do so.

Unfortunately, their 2023 season has started in the worst way possible. At the beginning of their training camp, Deshaun Watson’s offensive line got into a fight with the defense. One player slapped the helmet of his teammate, and in retaliation, the teammate pushed him in the chest.

While most of the field players got into the brawl, Deshaun Watson decided to avoid the fight and walked away from it. The team has not released any statement regarding the incident.