Roger Goodell and Deshaun Watson are definitely not best friends. Last year, the NFL Commissioner suspended the Cleveland Browns quarterback for his off-the-field-problems, and now they shared a controversial interaction prior the 2023 Hall of Fame game.

Last year, the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson via trade with the Houston Texans. This move surprised everybody, as the quarterback was expected to face a suspension for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy.

His punishment arrived before the start of the 2022 season. Commissioner Roger Goodell decided to suspend the quarterback for 11 games and fine him with $5 million, which of course was not very well taken by the player.

Video: Deshaun Watson and Roger Goodell meet prior the 2023 Hall of Fame game

Deshaun Watson is set to play his first complete season with the Browns this year. In 2022, he only participated in six games, as the quarterback was suspended by the NFL for committing sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions while being part of the Texans.

He carried those problems to Cleveland, as those allegations ended in a suspension. Roger Goodell spoke with Watson about his problems, but of course the quarterback was not very happy with his punishment.

However, now it seems like they have left those problems behind. Prior the 2023 Hall of Fame game, where the Browns will face the New York Jets, Goodell and Watson were caught on camera sharing some words, laughing, and even hugging.