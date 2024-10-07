The Cleveland Browns are not going through their best days, and now the team has made its final decision regarding Deshaun Watson's future with them.

Deshaun Watson has not had a great 2024 NFL season. For this reason, many fans are calling for the team to bench him immediately, and now the Cleveland Browns have made their final decision regarding the future of their quarterback.

In 2022, the Browns decided to solve their quarterback dilemma by bringing in an experienced player to lead the offense. Surprisingly, Cleveland made a blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson, giving up three first-round picks for the former Texans player.

Unfortunately, their gamble has not paid off. Watson has struggled to find success in Cleveland, and now many are questioning whether he will be benched after a series of underwhelming performances by the former Clemson standout.

Browns’ Kevin Stefanski makes final decision about Deshaun Watson’s future

This season has not gone as the Browns’ fans had hoped. Before it started, Cleveland was viewed as a legitimate contender in the AFC North, but the team has fallen short of those expectations so far.

Deshaun Watson is certainly a talented quarterback, but he has not looked comfortable this season. So far, he holds a 1-4 record with 852 passing yards, five touchdowns, three interceptions, and a disappointing 21.0 quarterback rating.

It’s not just this season, either. Watson has also struggled in previous years, posting quarterback ratings of 40.4 and 42.9, which is far below what the Browns expected from him.

Following these disappointing stats, many fans are calling for a change at quarterback. However, head coach Kevin Stefanski has firmly rejected the idea of benching Deshaun Watson.

Deshaun Watson was traded in 2022 from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns

“We’re not changing quarterbacks,” Stefanski told reporters when asked about a potential change at the quarterback position. “We need to play better. I need to coach better. And that’s really what it is.”

Who is the backup quarterback of the Cleveland Browns?

Kevin Stefanski has confirmed that Deshaun Watson won’t be benched soon. The head coach took responsibility for the team’s overall poor performance, including that of the veteran quarterback.

Backing up Deshaun Watson is Jameis Winston, another quarterback who has struggled to find consistent success in the NFL. While Watson could face a benching in the future, there isn’t much enthusiasm among fans regarding his potential replacement.

