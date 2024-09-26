Deshaun Watson, quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, has made a risky decision that could put his continuity with the AFC North club in jeopardy.

The Cleveland Browns have not had much luck with Deshaun Watson, and today brought more unfortunate news. The quarterback has made a risky decision that could put his future with the AFC North team in jeopardy.

In 2022, the Browns made one of the most shocking trades in recent NFL history to acquire Deshaun Watson. Cleveland gave up six draft picks, including three first-rounders, to the Texans to secure the veteran quarterback.

However, this move has not worked out as hoped for the Browns. The team has struggled to compete with Watson as their primary signal-caller, and now his future with the club is in doubt following a surprising decision he has made.

Deshaun Watson may not continue with the Browns after risky decision

Considering what the Browns gave up for Deshaun Watson, the results have been disappointing. The team sacrificed its future in 2022 to acquire the former Clemson standout, hoping he would lead them to success.

Unfortunately, Watson’s tenure in Cleveland has been underwhelming. In addition to his off-the-field issues, which have limited his playing time, his on-field performances have fallen far short of expectations.

Now in his third season with the Browns, Watson has found himself at odds with the team’s strategy. Despite understanding his role as a leader, the quarterback has refused to follow the game plan set by the coaching staff.

The Browns are currently struggling offensively. To address this, the team altered its game plan, but Watson has rejected the idea of running the ball, putting his future with the franchise at risk.

Deshaun Watson was traded in 2022 from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns

“I’m not going in there to ask them for more designed runs,” Watson said. “I’m not trying it. If I don’t have to run, I’m not going to run. So, I’m not trying to take any hits. … I’m not a running quarterback, in a sense. I can make things happen, but I’m not trying to run.“

During his time with the Texans, Watson was known as a dual-threat quarterback due to his running ability. However, his rushing stats have significantly declined since joining the Browns, and while they may not release him due to financial issues, benching him could be an option if he doesn’t adapt to their game plan.

What is Deshaun Watson’s contract with the Browns?

Deshaun Watson signed a record-breaking five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract with the Cleveland Browns in 2022. This deal made him one of the highest-paid players in NFL history, with an average annual salary of $46 million.

Watson is currently dealing with off-the-field issues that could potentially save the Browns money if they choose to cut him. However, this will largely depend on the outcome of the lawsuit and its final resolution.

