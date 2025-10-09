The Cleveland Browns keep making moves as they try to shake up their roster after starting the 2025 season with a 1-4 record. After trading Joe Flacco to the Bengals in a move with major implications for Shedeur Sanders, Kevin Stefanski’s team has once again surprised the NFL.

The Browns have pulled off another notable trade and this time it was with the Jaguars as partners. Cleveland just acquired cornerback Tyson Campbell and a 2026 seventh-round pick, while Jacksonville got Greg Newsome II and a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Newsome was in the final year of his rookie deal after being selected with the 26th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Despite being close to free agency, many experts expected the Browns to offer him an extension. That won’t happen.

Are the Browns trading Shedeur Sanders?

The Browns aren’t trading Shedeur Sanders at the moment, but the flurry of moves by the team’s front office has sparked plenty of rumors. Still, the quarterback isn’t going anywhere from Cleveland.

What stands out is that after trading Joe Flacco to the Bengals, head coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t publicly commit to giving Shedeur Sanders the No. 2 QB spot, even though only he and Dillon Gabriel are currently on the roster. There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding the rookie.

