Deion Sanders found out that the Cleveland Browns had traded Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals through a text message during a practice with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Even though the move could have major implications for his son Shedeur Sanders, Coach Prime doesn’t care at all. “I don’t care. I don’t give a damn about the Browns at all. I care about the Colorado Buffaloes. I do love me some Shedeur Sanders though. Believe that. I care about him and the rest of that mess I don’t. Ok? I’m a coach trying to win just like they’re trying to win games, but, I could care less of who they traded.”

Now, Shedeur has officially become the backup quarterback for the Browns, and a certain series of events could lead to the former Colorado star making his NFL debut against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It all depends on Dillon Gabriel’s health and performance.

Will Shedeur Sanders start for the Browns against Steelers?

No. Shedeur Sanders will not start for the Browns against the Steelers. However, in something that hadn’t happened all season, the rookie will be the official backup behind Dillon Gabriel on the depth chart.

It’s important to remember that Shedeur has had a rocky start to his NFL career due to his controversial off-the-field statements and a report claiming that the player told the Ravens he didn’t want to be drafted by them just to sit in the shadow of Lamar Jackson.

Interestingly, Jackson is injured, which would have opened the door for Shedeur to play in Baltimore earlier, unlike what’s happening in Cleveland, where Kevin Stefanski is keeping him on the bench.