Shedeur Sanders will have a chance to be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, according to a report by Mike Garafolo. Although head coach Kevin Stefanski has named Dillon Gabriel as QB1, the insider says that the former Colorado Buffaloes star will eventually get an opportunity to shine.

“So, I think at some point before the end of the season, he’s got to get on the field. I think that’s part of the plan. I don’t think that they think at this point, ‘Oh, this is going to be a playoff team.’ So, there will be an opening even if Dillon Gabriel plays well to get Shedeur Sanders on the field to say: ‘This is why we did what we did on Day 3 of the Draft.'”

The Browns traded Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals a few days before their next game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. This has sparked multiple rumors about what Shedeur’s situation might be in the near future.

Who will be the starting quarterback for the Browns?

Dillon Gabriel will be the starting quarterback for the Browns in their road game against the Steelers. However, in a surprising twist, it is still unknown who will be his backup in Pittsburgh.

Although Shedeur Sanders is the only remaining name on the roster at the position, Kevin Stefanski did not give him the QB2 spot, stating that Bailey Zappe, who is on the practice squad, could have a chance to compete for that role.

