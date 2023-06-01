A few months ago, everyone though Tom Brady’s career was over. Well, now this matter has taken a sharp U-turn. According to reports, the legendary quarterback could have a second comeback, but NFL owners want him to remain retired and not return to play for the Las Vegas Raiders.

After a disappointing 2022 NFL season witht he Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady took the decision to quit football. He said that this time it was ‘for good’, as he failed in his attempt to retire at the end of the 2021 campaign.

Brady is trying to spend more time with his children, and he’s even considering to end his 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX Sports to do so. However, it seems like the offseason is making Tom remember his days as player as he may be considering another comeback for the upcoming season.

Tom Brady may return to play for the Raiders, but NFL owners don’t want him to

In recent days, the rumor about a possible return of Tom Brady has surrounded the entire league. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has bought a minority stake in the Raiders, waiting for the approval of the NFL owners.

After the 2022 season, Las Vegas moved on from Derek Carr and signed Jimmy Garoppolo as quarterback. However, it seems like he is set to be released by the Raiders due to an injury, leaving once again the space open for a new player.

According to reports, Brady is waiting for the NFL to approve his ownership stake. The quarterback is also trying to convince the league to let him play while being an owner, something that the rest of the league is trying to stop.

According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, some NFL owners want assurances Brady will remain retired before approving his ownership stake. They don’t want him to compete against their teams this year and have the opportunity of wining another Super Bowl.