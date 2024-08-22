Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Bucs star issues strong warning about Baker Mayfield to the rest of the league

Baker Mayfield teammate at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers states why the NFL should fear the quarterback ahead of new season.

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs at Raymond James Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.
Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs at Raymond James Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

By Federico O'donnell

Baker Mayfield has had a rollercoaster of a career so far in the NFL. In 2023 he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to an NFC South title and ultimately a wildcard round triumph over the PhiladelphiaEagles. Though overlooked oftenly, Tampa Bay is confident on their leader and teammates have stated Mayfield has looked as good as ever during training camp and preseason.

Baker has shown many different faces throughout his NFL journey, we saw the great, the good, the bad, and the ugly, but we may have not seen the best yet. On his first season over in Tampa Mayfield passed for over 4000 yards and threw 28 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.

Mayfield has been a spectacle over in joint practices and scrimmages. His teammates in Tampa Bay are warning the league to watch out for this version of the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner. Perhaps the loudest compliments come from his partner in crime in the backfield Rachaad White. The star running back addressed how Baker is looking both physically and football-wise.

“(…)Looking more explosive, making more plays outside the pocket and stuff like that. [He’s] been awesome in extending plays. I mean, he looks like an action figure,” White commented on Baker Mayfield in an interview at SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Baker Mayfield, quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield, quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Miami Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel shares his respect for Mayfield

Whereas in previous years Mayfield struggled and was the target of lots of critics, the tables have now turned. He has the confidence vote from within his organization, but has turned heads from outsiders as well.

Ahead of their preseason finale in Tampa next Friday, the Miami Dolphins head coach expressed his regards for Mayfield’s evolution after looking at him from up-close.

“So I was high on him coming out, and I think he’s had a cool story where the really good quarterbacks in this league you have to be able to handle the highs and the lows,” Mike McDaniel said when asked about the Bucs quarterback. “I think he’s experienced both and came out a prime example of how to continue to progress your game“.

McDaniel didn’t leave it at that and instead added on: “I think he is a galvanizer of teammates. I think he brings people together and there’s certainly a lot of energy when he makes a play from the whole team. So you can tell what he means to this team and why he is having success.”

Federico O'donnell

Federico O’Donnell is a bilingual sports writer from Argentina, fluent in both Spanish and English. He joined Bolavip US in August 2024 while completing his Journalism degree at Universidad de Ciencias Empresariales y Sociales (UCES). Federico has covered soccer and the NHL for various media outlets, including ExtraTimeTalk and Last Word on Hockey. His extensive knowledge of soccer, NBA, NFL, NCAAF, and NHL, combined with his passion for these sports, allows him to effectively handle breaking news and deliver insightful analysis.

