What happens if the Ravens win, tie or lose vs Bills in the 2025 NFL playoffs?

This season’s divisional matchups have provided some exciting pairings, but without a doubt, the clash between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills could easily have been an AFC Championship Game. Both Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen are among the best at their positions today, and they will battle to see who advances in the 2025 NFL Playoffs, taking one step closer to the coveted Super Bowl.

With a record of 12 wins and just 5 losses, John Harbaugh‘s team secured the top spot in the AFC North and will look to make a strong statement at Highmark Stadium as they continue their determined pursuit of their goal.

Meanwhile, the hosts, led by Josh Allen, a serious MVP candidate, had no trouble claiming the AFC East title. They delivered a solid performance throughout the season, and their leadership in the division was never in doubt.

Whoever comes out on top in this matchup will have a tough challenge ahead in the next round: the championship game will be nothing less than a battle against the back-to-back reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, led by Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates a touchdown with Lamar Jackson #8 during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the AFC Wild Card Playoff at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.

What happens if the Ravens defeat the Buffalo Bills?

It won’t be easy, but the goal is clear: Lamar Jackson and his teammates will go all in to defeat the Bills at their home stadium and advance to the next stage of the playoffs.

If they manage to pull it off, they will secure a spot in the AFC Championship Game and will have to travel to Arrowhead to face the Kansas City Chiefs. Undoubtedly, the road to the Super Bowl is a highly challenging one.

What happens if the Ravens and Bills tie their game?

Throughout the regular season, games can technically end in a tie. However, that is not the case in this playoff stage, where a winner must be determined to advance to the next round. So, what happens if playoff games end in a tie?

If neither the Ravens nor the Bills manage to outscore their opponent in regulation, they will head to overtime, which lasts 15 minutes. During this period, each team is guaranteed one possession of the ball to try and score.

Whichever team scores more points than their opponent during overtime will be declared the winner. If the score remains tied, the sequence will be repeated until a winner is determined.

What happens if the Ravens lose to the Bills?

If Sean McDermott‘s team manages to defend their home field and come out on top in this game, it will mark the end of the season for Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, and their chances of reaching the Super Bowl will be dashed.