Where to watch Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens for free in the USA: 2025 NFL playoffs

Buffalo Bills face off against Baltimore Ravens in the 2025 NFL Divisional playoffs, a clash that has football fans across the country buzzing with anticipation. Here’s a complete guide to ensure you don’t miss a second of this thrilling postseason matchup, including kickoff times and streaming details.

[Watch Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens online for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The final playoff clash is shaping up to be a must-watch showdown between two of the league’s top teams. The Buffalo Bills, boasting a stellar 14-3 regular-season record, showcased their dominance with a commanding 31-7 win over the Denver Broncos in the opening round of the postseason.

However, they now face a formidable challenge in the Baltimore Ravens, who finished the regular season at 12-5. The Ravens, fresh off a 28-14 victory over the Steelers, are eager to deliver a statement performance and upset the Bills‘ playoff run.

When will the Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens match be played?

Buffalo Bills play against Baltimore Ravens in the 2025 NFL Divisional Playoffs on Sunday, January 19. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 PM (ET).

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens – Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens in the USA

Fans in the USA can catch this NFL clash between the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens live on CBS and Paramount+. If you want to live stream the game, Fubo offers a convenient option with a free trial available.