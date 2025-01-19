Trending topics:
NFL

Where to watch Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens for free in the USA: 2025 NFL playoffs

Buffalo Bills take on Baltimore Ravens in the 2025 NFL Divisional playoffs. Here you can find out all the essential details, including kickoff times and streaming options.

By Leonardo Herrera

Dawson Knox of the Buffalo Bills
© Elsa/Getty ImagesDawson Knox of the Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills face off against Baltimore Ravens in the 2025 NFL Divisional playoffs, a clash that has football fans across the country buzzing with anticipation. Here’s a complete guide to ensure you don’t miss a second of this thrilling postseason matchup, including kickoff times and streaming details.

[Watch Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens online for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The final playoff clash is shaping up to be a must-watch showdown between two of the league’s top teams. The Buffalo Bills, boasting a stellar 14-3 regular-season record, showcased their dominance with a commanding 31-7 win over the Denver Broncos in the opening round of the postseason.

However, they now face a formidable challenge in the Baltimore Ravens, who finished the regular season at 12-5. The Ravens, fresh off a 28-14 victory over the Steelers, are eager to deliver a statement performance and upset the Bills‘ playoff run.

Advertisement

When will the Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens match be played?

Buffalo Bills play against Baltimore Ravens in the 2025 NFL Divisional Playoffs on Sunday, January 19. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 PM (ET).

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens – Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens – Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Advertisement

Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

NFL hits Josh Allen&#039;s Bills with multiple fines after Wild Card round victory vs Broncos

see also

NFL hits Josh Allen's Bills with multiple fines after Wild Card round victory vs Broncos

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens in the USA

Fans in the USA can catch this NFL clash between the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens live on CBS and Paramount+. If you want to live stream the game, Fubo offers a convenient option with a free trial available.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

NHL News: Tyler Bertuzzi makes bold admission about playing with Blackhawks star Connor Bedard
NHL

NHL News: Tyler Bertuzzi makes bold admission about playing with Blackhawks star Connor Bedard

Neymar reportedly reaches an agreement with Santos and could return to Brazilian soccer
Soccer

Neymar reportedly reaches an agreement with Santos and could return to Brazilian soccer

Jayden Daniels will miss key Commanders teammate for the rest of the playoffs
NFL

Jayden Daniels will miss key Commanders teammate for the rest of the playoffs

Travis Kelce makes big admission about Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs win against Texans
NFL

Travis Kelce makes big admission about Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs win against Texans

Better Collective Logo