CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys opened the 2025 season with a crushing 24-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The star wide receiver had multiple drops and, with 2:45 left in the game, he incredibly let the ball slip away when that reception could have put his team inside the red zone.

Despite Dak Prescott and the offense looking very good at times, it wasn’t enough. That’s why Lamb accepted full responsibility for what happened. “Man, that’s terrible. Honestly, I feel like I can’t point no fingers at anybody else. I take full accountability and everything else that comes with it. The ones down the stretch hurt me a lot because I pray for those type of things. It’s game one. I’ll be back.”

Despite trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, the Cowboys were very competitive against the defending Super Bowl champions on the road. Now, they will have to bounce back immediately, facing another divisional rival, the Giants, in Week 2.

Did the Cowboys lose to the Eagles?

Yes. The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Eagles, but despite being big underdogs, they left a very good impression in Philadelphia. Many expected that, without Parsons and in Brian Schottenheimer’s debut as head coach, a blowout would be the likely outcome. It wasn’t.

The big problem is that, in crucial moments, the Cowboys let many opportunities slip away, and in the final three minutes, Lamb was a key part of that with the pass he dropped and another one that, although more difficult after the two-minute warning, he could have caught given his skill.

“For me, as a player, I pray for moments like that. The ball to come my way. Obviously, for me to not come up with it, that stings a little bit. But, I will tell you, if you think I’m not coming back any times harder than this, you got another thing coming. This is a lesson we all learned and, again, I deserve everything that comes with it.”