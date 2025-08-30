Micah Parsons was traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers, and in a surprising revelation, the star defensive player confirmed that he had no say in where he could go. It was Jerry Jones’ call.

“No. I didn’t have any say. I would say I’m pretty lucky because I understand the rich history of the Packers. The fact that they had interest in me and understand that they had a pretty tough team already in the NFC. I was pretty much geared up and ready to play them looking for revenge. Now, I’m on the other side of adding to this rich history and being able to play with these guys.”

Parsons’ statement suggests that the Packers were the only team to make an offer high enough to convince Jerry Jones. Additionally, in a very important aspect, they quickly reached a financial agreement with the player.

How much money will Micah Parsons get from Packers?

Micah Parsons signed a four-year, $188 million contract with the Green Bay Packers. This means that under the new deal, the star will earn $47 million per season, a benchmark that far surpasses the previous record set by T.J. Watt for a defensive player: $41 million per year with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Additionally, overall, Parsons’ contract also eclipses the $160 million total that Myles Garrett received with the Cleveland Browns. Moreover, in a key aspect of the negotiations, Micah is now the highest-paid non-quarterback player in NFL history and, thanks to his agent, secured the guaranteed amount he wanted: $120 million.

