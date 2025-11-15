Patrick Herbert breaks silence on facing his brother Justin in Jaguars–Chargers matchup

Justin Herbert has a brother, a fact little-known to many, who also plays in the NFL. This Sunday, November 16, when the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, it will mark the first time he has faced his brother, Patrick Herbert. Patrick recently spoke about the unique moment, calling it cool.

Alex Indorf shared Patrick’s comments on X: “It’s awesome. I think we kinda take it for granted sometimes looking at him and being like, ‘oh he’s been in the league for 5-6 years’ or whatever. I think it’s a big accomplishment. That’s so cool.”

While Patrick tried to downplay the significance of the moment, it drew major attention, including from Jordan Schultz. “So Justin Herbert has a brother on the Jaguars who plays tight end and he looks and sounds just like him and I’m not sure how many people realized this guy even existed,” the NFL insider wrote on X.

Fan reaction to Patrick Herbert

Many people were unaware that Justin had a brother, especially one who looks so similar. Patrick bears an incredible resemblance to the Chargers quarterback, which generated reactions like, “That’s Justin in a Jaguars uniform.” Others were simply astonished to learn he had a sibling in the NFL.

“Am I the only one who said “That’s Justin.” to find out it’s his brother to also find out Justin had a brother but ALSO that he’s in the league,” wrote one fan on X (@chrisanpip), while another fan (@dtothereyes) jokingly commented: “Herbie disguising himself as a jags player is next level commitment. I salute you Justin.”

When did Patrick join the NFL?

The Jaguars gave Patrick Herbert an opportunity in 2025, signing him as an undrafted free agent after he went unselected in the draft. He has not yet made his game debut, as he has been operating as a member of the practice squad, so he is not expected to have a relevant presence on the Jaguars’ gameday roster this year.

