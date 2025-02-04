NFL News: Chargers’ Derwin James defends Justin Herbert on Micah Parsons’ podcast

Derwin James stood by Justin Herbert through a solid season for the Los Angeles Chargers, which saw them reach the postseason before falling in the Wild Card round. After that loss, Herbert became the target of heavy criticism, but his teammate has now stepped up to defend him against those who don’t truly know him.

Speaking on Micah Parsons’ podcast The Edge, James called for an end to the disrespect toward Herbert. “Can we please stop trying number 10? Stop disrespecting him.” The Chargers quarterback has faced plenty of scrutiny, with many questioning whether he has what it takes to perform in the playoffs.

James didn’t stop there, making a bold promise that Herbert will silence the critics next season. “I promise you. I can’t wait for y’all to see. This next season I know we are going to do what we do for y’all to get to see the real 10.” His postseason struggles—throwing four interceptions against the Texans—fueled the criticism.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Developing story…