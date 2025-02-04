Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Chargers’ Derwin James defends Justin Herbert on Micah Parsons’ podcast

Justin Herbert has faced all kinds of criticism, but he has the full support of Derwin James, who recently took the opportunity to defend him on Micah Parsons' podcast with a strong message for the doubters.

By Richard Tovar

Justin Herbert, quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireJustin Herbert, quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers

Derwin James stood by Justin Herbert through a solid season for the Los Angeles Chargers, which saw them reach the postseason before falling in the Wild Card round. After that loss, Herbert became the target of heavy criticism, but his teammate has now stepped up to defend him against those who don’t truly know him.

Speaking on Micah Parsons’ podcast The Edge, James called for an end to the disrespect toward Herbert. “Can we please stop trying number 10? Stop disrespecting him.” The Chargers quarterback has faced plenty of scrutiny, with many questioning whether he has what it takes to perform in the playoffs.

James didn’t stop there, making a bold promise that Herbert will silence the critics next season. “I promise you. I can’t wait for y’all to see. This next season I know we are going to do what we do for y’all to get to see the real 10.” His postseason struggles—throwing four interceptions against the Texans—fueled the criticism.

Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

ALSO READ

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce could break a Jerry Rice record in Super Bowl LIX against the Eagles
NFL

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce could break a Jerry Rice record in Super Bowl LIX against the Eagles

Saquon Barkley opens up and reveals what playing in the Super Bowl truly means to him
NFL

Saquon Barkley opens up and reveals what playing in the Super Bowl truly means to him

Matt Nagy sends a funny message to Ben Johnson about two things he should do with the Bears
NFL

Matt Nagy sends a funny message to Ben Johnson about two things he should do with the Bears

Chiefs DB coach Dave Merritt reveals how the defensive mindset will be against the Eagles
NFL

Chiefs DB coach Dave Merritt reveals how the defensive mindset will be against the Eagles

Better Collective Logo